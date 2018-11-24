SPAL visits Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus in a Italy Serie A matchup on Saturday, Nov. 24. Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Torino is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

Juventus returns from the international break in first place in Serie A, with 34 points accrued through 12 matches. Juventus most recently defeated AC Milan 2–0 behind goals from Mario Mandžukić and Ronaldo.

SPAL enters the contest 15th in the league standings and has just one win in its last eight matches. It halted a two-game losing streak after playing a 2–2 draw against Cagliari in its most recent matchup.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in U.S.

Live stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.