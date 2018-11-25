Bobby Wood did not need much time to find the back of the net Sunday.

The USMNT star and Hannover 96 striker got the scoring started against Monchengladbach with a beautiful run right at the start of the match before most people were probably prepared to see any action.

Wood took the ball off a header pass and sprinted past the opposition before finishing with his right foot for the goal just 20 seconds into the contest. Wood was able to finish despite having a defender on his back and falling to the ground right after getting the kick off.

Bobby Wood scores in the first 20 seconds as Hannover leads Gladbach 1-0! (📹:@FOXSoccer) pic.twitter.com/eNZih2uvQb — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) November 25, 2018

The goal was Wood's third of the Bundesliga season.