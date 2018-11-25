WATCH: Bobby Wood Scores 20 Seconds Into Match for Hannover

It didn't take long for Bobby Wood to get Hannover 96 on the board Sunday.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 25, 2018

Bobby Wood did not need much time to find the back of the net Sunday.

The USMNT star and Hannover 96 striker got the scoring started against Monchengladbach with a beautiful run right at the start of the match before most people were probably prepared to see any action.

Wood took the ball off a header pass and sprinted past the opposition before finishing with his right foot for the goal just 20 seconds into the contest. Wood was able to finish despite having a defender on his back and falling to the ground right after getting the kick off.

The goal was Wood's third of the Bundesliga season.

