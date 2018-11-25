Santiago Solari Defends Real Madrid Players' Attitude After 3-0 Eibar Defeat

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari bemoaned the loss of 'little battles' during the Champions League holders' 3-0 defeat at Eibar on Saturday, but claimed the attitude of his players was spot on during the loss.

Madrid and newly appointed boss Solari were brought crashing down to reality as they suffered their fifth defeat of the season to the La Liga minnows, thanks to goals from Gonzalo Escalante, Kike and Sergi Enrich.

Much talk prior to the game surrounded the impact Solari had made since his appointment as caretaker manager following the club's embarrassing 5-1 Clasico defeat, which spelled the end of Jose Lopetegui's ill-fated reign at the Bernebeu.

The Argentine had made the best start any coach has made at Real Madrid, winning his first four games, which saw him handed a permanent deal by Florentino Perez which will keep him at the club till 2021.

Saturday's visit to Basque-based Eibar will have done little to subdue fears that Los Blancos are at a critical point just months after winning the Champions League back in May.

Speaking after the defeat, Solari told the club's website: “Blaming or picking out individuals doesn’t get you anywhere.

“We weren’t good enough, we know we have to correct things, we didn’t perform at all well and we have to rethink a few elements. We came in off the back of four wins, there were positive aspects to be taken, we did some things well and we have to focus on those.

“Obviously the dressing room is not jumping for joy after a defeat. Recent games have given us reason to be optimistic and positive. Eibar played with real heart and that was clear for all to see. They played extremely well and we couldn’t match them."

The Argentine shrugged off suggestions that his players' attitude could have played a factor in the defeat as he stated: “I don’t think it was a problem with attitude. The players worked hard and gave it all they had. Not one of them has given it anything less than 100 per cent.

“We lost little battles which end up taking their toll. It’s a very tough place to come and we weren’t able to get the better of them.”

Solari's side will be desperate to bounce back from Saturday's defeat immediately but face a tricky away fixture as they travel to Roma in the Champions League, with both sides level on nine points in the group.