Real Madrid will look to maintain its lead of Group G in the UEFA Champions League when it faces Roma on Tuesday in the Italian capital. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid enters the contest level with Roma on nine points through four matches played but ahead on goal differential by two. The club is coming off a stunning 3–0 loss against Eibar in La Liga play, the first loss under new manager Santiago Solari in five games.

Roma is also coming off a domestic defeat, falling 1-0 to Udinese in Serie A.

The two clubs previously met in the competition on the first day of group play. Real Madrid was victorious, claiming a 3–0 win behind goals from Isco, Gareth Bale and Mariano.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, Univision Deportes, Univision

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.