Atletico Captain Diego Godin on the Verge of January Milan Move After Reportedly Agreeing Deal

Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin is reportedly on the verge of signing for Serie A giants AC Milan after agreeing to a deal to join the club in January.

Under the guidance of manager Diego Simeone, Godin has become one of the world's most highly rated centre backs. The Uruguayan has led Atleti to one of the most successful periods in their history since joining in 2010, winning La Liga once and two Europa Leagues. While the club may have fallen short in the Champions League, Godin has been a crucial part of each of their campaigns.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Despite his success with Atletico, Quotidano Sportiva (via CalcioMercato) are reporting that the centre back has accepted a proposal from Milan that would see him join the club in January. It's understood that the Rossoneri offered the Uruguayan a two-and-a-half year contract that would see him earn €4m per season.

Despite this significant step in the Godin deal, Milan will still have to convince Atleti to part with their best defender. The centre back's current contract in Madrid runs out this summer however, and with Milan's interest seemingly concrete, Atleti may look to agree to a deal where they can recoup at least part of his market value, rather than losing him for free at the end of the season.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

If Milan can get a deal over the line for Godin it will be a statement of intent from a club whose time in the wilderness may be coming to an end. Though they're unlikely to challenge Juventus any time soon, it can only be a positive for the Serie A and European football as a whole that Milan are being taken seriously once again.