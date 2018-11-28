Bastian Schweinsteiger is coming back for another season with the Chicago Fire.

The 34-year-old German veteran has re-signed for a third year with the Fire, the club announced on Wednesday. After making the playoffs in Schweinsteiger's first season, the Fire limped through his second, finishing 10th in the 11-team Eastern Conference with just 32 points from 34 games–a 23-point regression from the season before.

Schweinsteiger has seven goals and 12 assists in his two years in the league after a decorated run with Bayern Munich, brief stint with Manchester United and an international career that included a World Cup triumph in 2014.

“Let’s raise a trophy. I believe in this club and I believe that we can be champions,” Schweinsteiger said in a statement. “This American journey has been very special for me and my family. I love being a part of the Chicago Fire and we appreciate how the city has embraced us with open arms."

Schweinsteiger will remain a Designated Player on the Fire's roster with his new deal, according to the club's announcement. According to MLS Players Association documents, Schweinsteiger was on a $6.1 million deal last season, making him the fourth-highest-paid player in the league behind Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley and Carlos Vela.

“In a lot of ways Basti has come to embody our club, the prototypical Fire player and the spirit of Chicago: industrious, intelligent, enthusiastic, talented and world-class,” Fire president and general manager Nelson Rodriguez said. “His return demonstrates our continuing effort to build a championship program, both on and off the field.”