Barcelona visits PSV Eindhoven for a UEFA Champions League group stage match on Wednesday, Nov. 28. Kickoff from Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Barcelona enters the contest atop Group B with 10 points accumulated through four matches and is already through to the last 16–though it is still fighting for positioning in the top two. The La Liga giants drew with Inter Milan 1–1 in their latest Champions League match.

PSV comes into the game at the bottom of Group B with just one point accrued through four matches. The Eredivisie leaders have proven to be dangerous even tough they haven't won a match in a daunting group yet.

The two clubs faced each other on the first day of group stage play, with Barcelona winning the match 4–0.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's rematch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: UniMás

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

