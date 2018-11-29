Chelsea looks to stay perfect in the Europa League and finish off first place in the group when it hosts PAOK at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The Blues have coasted through Group L play with four wins in four matches and just one goal conceded and enter the day six points clear of second-place Vidi. A win or draw vs. their Greek opponent would be enough to ensure a first-place finish with a game to spare regardless of Vidi's result vs. BATE Borisov.

Chelsea won the first meeting between the two sides 1-0.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: Subscribers can watch the match via B/R Live.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.