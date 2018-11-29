Hugo Lloris Delivers 'Updated' Verdict on Spurs' Season Targets Ahead of North London Derby

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has refused to get carried away with his side's best ever start to a Premier League campaign, insisting the 'top four' is still their main target.

Spurs have been in sparkling form recently, winning six games on the bounce in all competitions. They are currently third in the Premier League and just five points off leaders Manchester City, but the Frenchman has dispelled any talk of the title at this stage of the season.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "We are building our season step by step. The main target is to keep our place in the top four. It demands a lot of energy but we are ready to deal with that. We have no choice. We will see where we will be in the second part of the season, if we still have a chance or not.





"But for me, Liverpool and Man City are both favourites for the title."





The upcoming Christmas fixture pileup is difficult for even the biggest squads in the league to cope with, something that the shot-stopper made reference to, adding: "We will see because a lot of things can happen, especially during the Boxing Day period. Many teams lose chances and lose points."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

To put into context just how manic the period is, Spurs will play ten fixtures within a month, starting Sunday's trip to Arsenal. Squad rotation is key and - due to the number of games - it is notoriously the period teams will either stumble or have a surge up the table.

When January arrives, Lloris and the rest of the Tottenham squad will have a much better idea of whether the title is within reach.