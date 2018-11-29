Arsenal heads to Ukraine to take on Vorskla in the Europa League on Thursday, in a match that has been moved due to security concerns but ultimately will go on.

The game has been relocated from Poltava to the capital city of Kiev, with martial law declared in parts of the country following Russia's seizure of three Ukrainian ships over the weekend.

Arsenal has already clinched its place in the round of 32, while Vorskla cannot advance, but the Gunners seek a stronger grasp on first place in the group, which could lead to a more advantageous route in the knockout stage. In their earlier meeting in London, Arsenal won 4-2, getting a pair of goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

