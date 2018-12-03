Chelsea have reportedly made an official bid for Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic - though it's said to be below the club's £70m asking price.

Pulisic has been at the centre of a transfer rumour storm since refusing to enter into contract negotiations with Dortmund. The American has been at the Bundesliga club since the age of 16 and has emerged as a future star, but has found himself struggling for playing time this season after the emergence of Jadon Sancho as one of Europe's brightest talents.

It had been rumoured that Chelsea were sniffing around the American, but according to sources in Germany (via The Evening Standard) the Blues have now made their first official bid after talks between the two clubs on Friday.

It's understood that the bid is below the asking price of £70m that has previously been touted, likely leaving Dortmund in the unenviable position of having to negotiate a new fee for a player they're aware doesn't want to be at the club any longer.

Despite Chelsea's considerable interest, the West London side aren't said to be Pulisic's first choice. It's understood that the American would prefer a reunion with former manager Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

A move to Chelsea could be more beneficial in the short term however. Eden Hazard's future at the club is still uncertain after the Belgian admitted he wanted a move to Real Madrid in the summer, and Chelsea appears the perfect landing spot for Pulisic - who will want guaranteed playing time, something that may not be on offer at Liverpool.