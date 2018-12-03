Ramadan Sobhi's Agent Says Return to Al-Ahli Is His 'First Choice' Amid Rumours of Huddersfield Exit

Huddersfield winger Ramadan Sobhi's agent has said that a return to Egyptian side Al Ahly is the 'first choice' of the 21-year-old, amid rumours linking him with an exit from the Premier League side.

Since joining from Stoke in the summer, Sobhi has played only 33 minutes for the Terriers, leading to speculation about a move away in January, just months after signing.

William Early/GettyImages

And his agent on Monday added further fuel to the fire, explaining that while Huddersfield manager David Wagner has no intentions of letting Sobhi go, a return to his native Egypt is what the player wants.

“Ramadan is tied to a contract with Huddersfield and their coach] doesn’t want to sell or loan him this season,” Sobhi’s agent Nader Shawky told ONSport FM (via Africanfootball.com.)

“The situation is not controlled by Ahly, the player or his agent. I will travel to England on December 10 to know the latest updates on Ramadan’s position at the club.

"There are things that can not be talked about and I do not want to anticipate events. We are currently considering how many matches he will play until January.

“Al Ahly is Ramadan Sobhi’s first choice if Huddersfield decided to loan him, but it’s up to the English club because they have the player’s contract."

William Early/GettyImages

Sobhi registered 17 goals and 15 assists in 74 appearances for Al Ahly after graduating from their youth academy in 2013, but has so far struggled to carry that form into the Premier League.