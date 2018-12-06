Brazilian Starlet Rules Out Possibility of Pushing Real Madrid Move Forward to January

Santos forward Rodrygo has ruled out the possibility of bringing his agreed move to Real Madrid forward, saying that he is happy to focus on his football in Brazil until his move in July.

The Galacticos agreed a £40m deal to sign the 17-year-old in July, but their troubles in front of goal have led many to speculate that they could push through a move to bring him to the club after his 18th birthday in January.

Ricardo Nogueira/GettyImages

Rodrygo, however, has said that this looks unlikely, and that he is content to honour the deal the two sides reached in the summer.





Quoted in Gazeta Esportiva (as quoted by Marca) he said: "It's agreed that I'm going in July. The agreement is between Santos and Real Madrid, so I do not think there's any chance of going before.





"I'm focused here. When I get there I'll think, now I just want to stand out with Santos."





Rodrygo finished fourth in the standings for the inaugural Kopa Trophy, with Kylian Mbappe eventually winning the award, after an impressive season with Santos. Upon his arrival in La Liga he'll link up with Vinicius Jr who joined from Flamengo in the summer.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Real Madrid's struggles in front of goal have been well publicised, with Julen Lopetegui losing his job as manager just months after taking over. Under new boss Santiago Solari, Los Blancos now sit 5th in the table, five points adrift of Barcelona at the top of the tree.





Rodrygo, however, refused to be drawn into concern about their poor form, saying that a slow start for Real is nothing new.





He said: "Real Madrid did not start well in the last three years and it was three times winner of the Champions League. You can not doubt Real Madrid or talk early."