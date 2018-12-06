Report: Newcastle Has Deal in Place for Atlanta's Miguel Almiron

After playing in MLS Cup, Miguel Almiron could be headed for Newcastle.

By 90Min
December 06, 2018

Newcastle United are rumored to have a deal in place to bring Major League Soccer star Miguel Almiron to St. James' Park on loan during the January transfer window.

However, as always seems to be the case with the Magpies under Mike Ashley's ownership, manager Rafa Benitez must wait to see if the club's hierarchy sanction the move for the Paraguay international.

Almiron, 24, scored 13 goals and added 11 assists for Atlanta this season en route to helping his side reach the championship game, which takes place on December 8. He previously played for Club Atlético Lanús in the Argentinian Primera Division. 

Given the Paraguayan's stellar performances for the MLS side, Newcastle's head of recruitment Steve Nickson travelled to the U.S. to discuss terms with Atlanta, with the Daily Mail reporting that the parties have agreed an initial loan move in January to be followed by a £15m summer transfer.

Yet Nickson and Benitez must wait for the club hierarchy - namely managing director Lee Charnley, and possibly Ashley himself - to sign off before Almiron can be brought to Tyneside.

That might be tricky, considering the news emanating from Newcastle this week regarding Ashley's claim that he would like to sell the club 'before the January transfer window'. With a potential sale and change of ownership on the horizon, one may wonder if Benitez will be able to complete Almiron's move to Newcastle in January.

