Unai Emery Identifies Area for Arsenal to Improve After Failing to Beat Shambolic United

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted his side are still yet to find a balance between improving defensively and maintaining their attacking threat.

The Gunners looked as potent as ever when they went forward against Manchester United, but were shaky at the back and seemed to switch off at crucial times. Despite the back and forth nature of the game, Emery's side still came away from Old Trafford with a 2-2 draw, a creditable result.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Emery, as quoted by BBC Sport, admitted that his Arsenal side needed to improve defensively.

"We need to improve defensively, but we need to have balance and not lose our attacking chances. We perhaps lost a bit of control there but we created lots of chances after 2-2 and I am very proud of our performance. We wanted to win but we can feel this point is good.

"I think we controlled the game, the second half better than the first. We could have won this match in certain moments, but they equalised very quickly after both our goals."

The Spaniard also spoke of Sead Kolasinac's disappointment with his own performance, but insisted he was pleased with the defender who looked at times to be slightly shaky.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"Sead Kolasinac came off with his head down but I said to him he had a very good match in attack and you have to be positive and learn from this match."

Arsenal will welcome Huddersfield to the Emirates on the weekend, in a match that they'll be fully expected to win comfortably.