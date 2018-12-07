Newcastle Scouting Milan Forward Fabio Borini Ahead of Potential January Transfer

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez has sent scouts to watch AC Milan forward Fabio Borini, and are considering making an offer for the Italian in January.

Benitez's side endured an incredibly challenging start to the season and did not pick up their first victory until November. They struggled in front of goal, and many speculated that the Magpies would struggle to avoid relegation. However, with three wins in their last five matches, their fortunes appear to have improved.

However, according to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, Benitez is still keen to improve his side's attacking options and has recently instructed scouts to watch Borini.

After initially struggling for game time, Borini has featured in Milan's last four league matches, giving Newcastle plenty of chances to observe the 27-year-old.

Milan are also said to be making preparations for the January transfer window and are keen to raise funds by selling some of their reserve players. Borini only arrived at the club permanently during the summer, but they are now believed to be open to selling the former Sunderland forward.

Newcastle are yet to submit an official offer for Borini but, should they choose to do so in January, Milan could find themselves unable to refuse their proposal.

The Italian is under contract at the club until the summer of 2021, meaning Milan will not be forced to accept a low offer for Borini. The club parted with around £5m to sign the Italian, and they would likely insist on making a profit if they do sell Borini.

Borini has plenty of Premier League experience in his career, having represented the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as Newcastle's arch rivals, Sunderland. In his 111 appearances in the competition, he has netted 16 goals and created a further six for his teammates.

His most prolific period in England came in the 2013/14 season. With Sunderland, Borini netted seven goals, and Newcastle would be keen for Borini to replicate this form if he does arrive at St. James' Park.