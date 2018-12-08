How to Watch Arsenal vs. Huddersfield Town: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Arsenal play Huddersfield Town in the English Premier League on Saturday, Dec. 8.

By Kaelen Jones
December 08, 2018

Arsenal hosts Huddersfield Town in a Premier League fixture on Saturday, Dec. 8. Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

Arsenal (9–2–4) enters the contest unbeaten in its last 20 matches in all competitions, last falling in August to Chelsea. The Gunners are fifth in the table with 31 points earned through 15 matches and most recenlty played out a 2–2 draw against Manchester United during a midweek thriller.

Huddersfield Town (2–9–4) comes into the clash 17th in the table, just outside of the relegation zone, with 10 points claimed through 15 matches. The club has dropped its last two games, most recently losing to Bournemouth, 2–1.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: CNBC

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

