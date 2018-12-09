Mauricio Pochettino Describes Tottenham Win Against Leicester as 'Massive' Ahead of Barcelona Clash

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino described his side's 2-0 win against Leicester as 'massive' ahead of their crucial Champions League game against Barcelona in midweek.

A stunning Heung-Min Son effort and Dele Alli's 50th goal for the club either side of half-time proved to be enough for Spurs, who returned to third place in the Premier League after the win following results earlier in the day.

The win for Spurs means they've made their best ever start to a Premier League season after 16 games with 36 points, as Mauricio Pochettino hailed the importance of the result in order to keep pace with their rivals in the title race.

Speaking post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "The reality is we are there, fighting Liverpool, City, Chelsea and Arsenal – that’s the reality. The three points are massive to keep our position in the table. It’s a massive win for us.

"It’s not a thing to show the belief you have in the squad is massive. It’s easy to talk about but it’s difficult to show. We believe and trust in the squad and how important all the players are."

Tottenham's next game is a crucial one in the Champions League against Barcelona this coming Tuesday, where a win is needed to help secure their place in the knockout stages, with Pochettino claiming all focus now shifts to the game at the Nou Camp.

He added: "Now it allows us to start thinking about Barcelona. You never know in football until you play. It will be a massive game, they have qualified for the next stage but in the Champions League no-one is going to give a present.

"We need to win and deserve to win. The mentality is going to be 200 per cent to try to win. We are going to arrive in the best condition, Barcelona are one of the best teams in Europe."