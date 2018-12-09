West Bromwich Consider Move for Newcastle's Ciaran Clark in the January Transfer Window

West Bromwich Albion have been linked with a move to bring in Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clarke to the Hawthorns this January.

The Baggies are keen to sign a left-sided defender as soon as possible, and have reportedly identified Clark as a player who may best fit the profile.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The £5 million signing has made a solid amount of eight appearances in the Premier League this season, and has also grabbed two goals for the Magpies this term. But, despite this, the general consensus seems to be that he may struggle to get into Rafa Benitez's side when the Spaniard has all of his defensive options available to him.

Furthermore, the Daily Mail reports that with Benitez seemingly keen to bring in a left-back and bulk up the midfield, the manager could be willing to consider bids for Clarke if the price is right - with a sale that could allow the club enough funds to pursue other transfer targets.





Whilst over at West Brom, Darren Moore seems to need to strengthen his side defensively immediately. Although his team has managed to impressively score more than two goals a game on average so far this season - making them the league entertainers - they have only kept just one clean sheet in all their games.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

With this in mind, a move for Clarke would make a lot of sense. Also the defender has experience at that level, starring in Newcastle's Championship winning side of 2017 - making 34 appearances along the way to promotion.





It's easy to understand why West Brom would target such a player, and perhaps a move would suit all parties; you can certainly see the logic.