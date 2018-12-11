Manchester City Break MLS Record After Agreeing Deal to Sign Goalkeeper Zack Steffen Next Summer

Columbus Crew SC have announced that their star goalkeeper Zak Steffen will be joining Manchester City in July 2019, in what is understood to be a record deal for a keeper in Major League Soccer history.

While the terms of the signing have not yet been disclosed, the club have revealed that it will be the highest sum they've ever received for a player, as well as the biggest in the league's 23-year history for a player in the position.

In an official statement, Crew SC confirmed: "Columbus Crew SC today announced that it has reached a historic transfer agreement with English Premier League club Manchester City Football Club.

"At the beginning of the 2019 Secondary Transfer Window, which opens July 9, 2019, goalkeeper Zack Steffen will be transferred to Manchester City Football Club."

The Premier League bound star joined the MLS franchise from SC Freiburg in 2016, and following a loan spell at second tier side Pittsburgh, made his debut for the Crew in 2017. He has since gone on to make 71 appearances for the Ohioan side, with 63 saves (some of them incredibly impressive) and 19 clean sheets.

He was named in the 2018 MLS All Star team, and was also voted as the second youngest recipient ever of the MLS Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Omar Vega/GettyImages

Speaking following the announcement, Steffen declared: “Any success that I have had as a goalkeeper in MLS with Crew SC is a testament to those around me who have pushed me – teammates, coaches, staff, family, friends and supporters.

"Today’s announcement regarding next summer is a special moment for me and I look forward to finishing my time with this Club on a strong note."

Columbus' interim General Manager Pat Onstad added: “This is a historic transaction for the Club and a special moment for Zack Steffen that we are immensely proud of.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of two and a half years of development and success for Zack. As someone who worked closely with Zack throughout, on behalf of the Club, I would like to say that we couldn’t be happier for him.

"Manchester City Football Club is one of the top clubs in the world and we are pleased to finalise this agreement that benefits the player and both clubs."