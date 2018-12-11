How to Watch Red Star Belgrade vs. PSG: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch PSG take on Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday, Dec. 11.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 11, 2018

PSG and Red Star Belgrade close out group play in Group C on Matchday 6 of the Champions League when they meet in Serbia on Tuesday.

After losing its first Champions League match, big-spending PSG has enjoyed two draws and two victories in its last four contests and will advance to the knockout round with a win. It can also go through if Liverpool fails to beat Napoli in a simultaneous match. 

Red Star Belgrade is a wild card in this group and showed its capability of testing the bigger squads at home by beating Liverpool earlier in group play. It can't qualify for the knockout stage but can certainly play spoiler for a PSG side expected to go on a deep run in the competition.

The first time these teams met in the group stage, PSG came away with a 6-1 triumph in Paris.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

