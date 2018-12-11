PSG and Red Star Belgrade close out group play in Group C on Matchday 6 of the Champions League when they meet in Serbia on Tuesday.

After losing its first Champions League match, big-spending PSG has enjoyed two draws and two victories in its last four contests and will advance to the knockout round with a win. It can also go through if Liverpool fails to beat Napoli in a simultaneous match.

Red Star Belgrade is a wild card in this group and showed its capability of testing the bigger squads at home by beating Liverpool earlier in group play. It can't qualify for the knockout stage but can certainly play spoiler for a PSG side expected to go on a deep run in the competition.

The first time these teams met in the group stage, PSG came away with a 6-1 triumph in Paris.

