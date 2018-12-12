Former Arsenal Captain Tony Adams to Take Over as President of Rugby Football League in 2019

December 12, 2018

Former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams is set to become the new president of the Rugby Football League (RFL) in 2019, taking over from current head, Andy Burnham.

Adams, now 52, had become linked with the job after the charity that he started in 2000, Sporting Chance, worked in partnership with the RFL's welfare programme. He has said in the past he is passionate about working with everyone in sport to raise the profile of mental health problems, gambling and substance addictions. 

Adams said in a statement, as reported by Sky Sports: "It will be an honour to become the next President of the RFL. 

"I am passionate about working with everyone in the sport to raise the profile of mental health, wellness and resilience, for players and for everyone in Rugby League. 


"I'd like to play my part in championing this brilliant sport on the national stage." 

Adams made over 500 appearances for Arsenal, lifted two Premier League titles, three FA Cup's and earned 66 England caps. He started his charity, Sporting Chance, in 2000, following his personal struggles with alcohol and drug abuse. 

The former England captain's charity has helped more than 400 RFL players since its launch as Adams has been closely linked with the game. Sporting Chance has gone on to be heavily linked with other professional sports players across a variety of games as it helps fight mental health struggles.

Current RFL Chairman Brian Barwick added: "Tony Adams is known and respected throughout sport and beyond, not only for his outstanding playing career with Arsenal, but more recently for his pioneering work with Sporting Chance."

