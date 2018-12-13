How to Watch Arsenal vs. Qarabag: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Arsenal vs. Qarabag in the Europa League group stage on Thursday, Dec. 13.

By Avi Creditor
December 13, 2018

Arsenal looks to put the finishing touches on a successful Europa League group run when it hosts Qarabag at the Emirates on Thursday.

The Gunners are already guaranteed a first-place finish, as they sit three points clear of Sporting CP and own the tiebreaker over the Portuguese side. They'll look to extend their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 22 matches against the side from Azerbaijan, which Arsenal already beat 3-0 in their earlier matchup in the competition.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

