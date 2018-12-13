How to Watch Club America vs. Cruz Azul: Liga MX Final Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura final between Club America and Cruz Azul on Thursday, Dec. 13.

By Avi Creditor
December 13, 2018

Mexico City rivals Club America and Cruz Azul open the Liga MX Apertura final on Thursday when they play the first of two legs at Estadio Azteca.

The final is a rematch of a memorable 2013 Clausura championship, which America won in dramatic, come-from-behind fashion. Las Aguilas are seeking their 13th title after following up that 2013 Clausura with a 2014 Apertura crown, while Cruz Azul has not one a domestic title since 1997.

The two sides were the top two seeds in the Liga MX playoffs, with Cruz Azul finishing the regular season atop the table and with the best defensive record in the league, while Club America finished in second with the most goals in the league.

The second leg of the final takes place on Sunday, also at the Azteca.

Here's how to watch the first leg:

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Univision, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via Univision NOW.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

