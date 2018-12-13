Manchester City vs Everton Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time, Team News & More

Manchester City can regain their hold of top spot in the Premier League on Saturday as they welcome Everton to the Etihad in the day's early kick off. Current table-toppers Liverpool face a tricky fixture against bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday and sit just one point above the Citizens.

Pep Guardiola's side will be desperate to return to winning ways following their first loss of the season last week to Chelsea, though face an Everton side that have shown a renewed vigour this term under new manager Marco Silva.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The Toffees are also in need of a win, who have slipped to seventh in the table with two losses and two draws in their last four games.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 15th December What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? The Etihad Referee? Craig Pawson TV Channel/ Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event

Team News

Guardiola's injury concerns have shown no signs of slowing up in recent weeks. Recent injuries to first choice midfielders David Silva and Fernandinho have left the Spaniard severely short of midfield options, with star man Kevin De Bruyne continuing his recovery from another serious knee injury.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Guardiola claimed in midweek that he has just 15 senior players fit for selection ahead of his side's Champions League fixture with Hoffenheim meaning any squad rotation will be limited over the Christmas period.

Everton have a near fully fit squad for the weekend's clash, though are still without James McCarthy who has been absent since January with a broken leg.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; B Silva, Delph, Gundogan; Sterling, Jesus, Sané. Everton Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gueye, Gomes; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison.

Head to Head Record

Manchester City edge it when it comes to head to head results by one, the Citizens have won 69 compared to Everton's 68, with 47 games ending in a stalemate.

A good win and we finish top of the group! Congrats to @LeroySane19 on the two goals 🔵🔵⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/5H8SzlxBOQ — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) December 12, 2018

Recent results show that the Toffees have become something of a bogey team for Guardiola, with City losing once and drawing twice in their last four encounters with Marco Silva's side. Everton's 4-0 victory over City back in January 2017 was their biggest win at Manchester City since 1986.

Recent Form

Manchester City were seemingly in cruise control and flying at the top of the table until last week's defeat to Chelsea. Seven back to back victories since a 1-1 draw with Liverpool back in October demonstrates City's dominance in the league.

For all their domestic dominance, City have displayed a fragility at the back in Europe this term with Lyon scoring four times in two fixtures in the Champions League.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Everton's capture of Richarlison from Watford in the summer has proven to be shrewd business. The Brazilian unsurprisingly fits perfectly into Marco Silva's system, from their time together at the Hornets.

Silva's attacking ideology has brought more goals to Goodison Park and has made the Toffees an exciting side to watch, though has failed to address a porous defence. Recent draws against Watford and Newcastle that in truth should have been victories show where Everton are really at under Silva.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Here's how both side's have got on in their previous five fixtures:

Manchester City Everton Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City (08/12) Everton 2-2 Watford (10/12) Watford 1-2 Manchester City (04/12) Everton 1-1 Newcastle (05/12) Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth (01/12) Liverpool 1-0 Everton (02/12) Lyon 2-2 Manchester City (27/11) Everton 1-0 Cardiff (24/11) West Ham 0-4 Manchester City (24/11) Chelsea 0-0 Everton (11/11)

Prediction

City have shown they are more than capable of bouncing back under Guardiola, and will have the possibility of returning to the top of the table as an extra incentive.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Everton are certainly capable of troubling the league's top sides this season and will consider themselves hard done by in recent weeks. Victory at the Etihad though may be a step too far for Silva's youthful side.

Prediction Manchester City 2-1 Everton