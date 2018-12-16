Arsenal Enter Negotiations With Boca Juniors for £40m Transfer of Star Winger

Arsenal are reported to have begun negotiations with Copa Libertadores finalists Boca Juniors regarding the transfer of winger Cristian Pavon to the Emirates in a £40m move.

The 22-year-old featured in the 2018 World Cup for Argentina and has earned a reputation as a fearsome and fast forward for the Buenos Aires club with Arsenal boss Unai Emery an admirer.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Emery believes the Argentinian will add an extra dimension to his attack with the winger's blistering pace putting him ahead of most of the Gunners' current squad.

Fellow London outfit Fulham are also said to have registered an interest in Pavon but are unlikely to match the £40m price tag the Argentinian club have placed on the forward, according to reports in the Sun.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

Pavon has racked up 11 appearances for the Argentinian national team since making his debut last year, but he is yet to score for the South American nation despite being regarded as a vital part of the nation's future.

The forward joined giants Boca when he was just 18 following his £3m transfer from fellow Argentine outfit and hometown club Club Atlético Talleres in 2014.

However, Pavon has been struggling with hamstring injuries that affected his impact throughout his club's Copa Libertadores campaign which saw his side lose in extra-time in the final at Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium.

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

Pavon has racked up 72 league appearances and 19 goals in his time at Boca but it is thought he aims to follow countryman Lionel Messi in making the move to Europe to further his career.