Jamie Carragher Lauds Summer Signing Fabinho After Classy Display During 3-1 Win Over Man Utd

By 90Min
December 16, 2018

Jamie Carragher has sung the praises of Liverpool midfielder Fabinho for his classy display against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds earned their first league victory over United under Jurgen Klopp with a convincing 3-1 win at Anfield, sending them to the top of the Premier League table in the process. A first half strike from Sadio Mane and a brace from Xherdan Shaqiri did the damage as the Reds opened up a 19 point gap over their bitter rivals.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

One Liverpool player who caught the eye was summer signing Fabinho, who registered his first Premier League assist for Liverpool with a sumptuous pass over the United defence for Mane's opening goal.

Speaking during Sky Sports' coverage of the game, as per Sport Witness, Carragher was full of praise for the Brazilian.

TF-Images/GettyImages

“He’s growing in a Liverpool shirt, no doubt," the Liverpool legend said. “He had a tough time away at Arsenal in the first half. But he’s excelled when playing [recently].


“It’s not just being disruptive in there – he’s passing and sustaining attacks. He was very good in the opening 25 minutes [against United]."


Fabinho endured a difficult start to life in the Premier League with Liverpool, but he has recently been given an extended run in the first team setup having impressed sufficiently when he has been given the chance to shine.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

With Liverpool now firmly in the hunt for their first ever Premier League trophy, the 25-year-old will have to play a very important role for the Reds as the season goes on.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)