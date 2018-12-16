Jamie Carragher Lauds Summer Signing Fabinho After Classy Display During 3-1 Win Over Man Utd

Jamie Carragher has sung the praises of Liverpool midfielder Fabinho for his classy display against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds earned their first league victory over United under Jurgen Klopp with a convincing 3-1 win at Anfield, sending them to the top of the Premier League table in the process. A first half strike from Sadio Mane and a brace from Xherdan Shaqiri did the damage as the Reds opened up a 19 point gap over their bitter rivals.

One Liverpool player who caught the eye was summer signing Fabinho, who registered his first Premier League assist for Liverpool with a sumptuous pass over the United defence for Mane's opening goal.

Speaking during Sky Sports' coverage of the game, as per Sport Witness, Carragher was full of praise for the Brazilian.

“He’s growing in a Liverpool shirt, no doubt," the Liverpool legend said. “He had a tough time away at Arsenal in the first half. But he’s excelled when playing [recently].





“It’s not just being disruptive in there – he’s passing and sustaining attacks. He was very good in the opening 25 minutes [against United]."





Fabinho endured a difficult start to life in the Premier League with Liverpool, but he has recently been given an extended run in the first team setup having impressed sufficiently when he has been given the chance to shine.

With Liverpool now firmly in the hunt for their first ever Premier League trophy, the 25-year-old will have to play a very important role for the Reds as the season goes on.