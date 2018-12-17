Brighton Boss Chris Hughton Focused on Positives in Seagulls Performance After 2-1 Chelsea Loss

By 90Min
December 17, 2018

Brighton manager Chris Hughton claimed there were a number of positives to take from his side's Sunday afternoon match against Chelsea, despite the Seagulls losing the game 2-1.

The Blues took command from the first whistle at the Amex Stadium, with the visitors showcasing their 'Sarriball' style of football with aplomb. 

Chelsea took the lead early on via a Pedro tap in before Eden Hazard doubled the lead before the break. Solly March pulled one back for his resurgent side in the second half but they were unable to find an equaliser.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Speaking after the defeat, via Brighton's official website, Hughton said: "We have to take the positives from how we finished the game. We were up against a very good side - whether it was at home or away, they’ve spent big money and brought in exceptional players. They’re a team that will be pushing at the top end of the division, so we have to understand that." 


"But I thought we were in the game for large periods, and that’s what you want. I can’t fault the effort our players put in, particularly in the second half. We said ‘if you can get that first goal back, anything can happen’. If one of those scrambles in the last few minutes goes in, then it’s a different outcome.”

Hughton continued: "We were up against a very talented team that had two chances in the first half and scored two goals. It showed how clinical they can be. 


"We started the game well, but you can’t give them the leg up of going behind; they’ll capitalise on that. You’re then looking for a response and I think we gave that in the second half.


"We’ve left today disappointed with the result, but overall we’re not disappointed with the performance.”

Brighton will look to respond positively next weekend, when they travel to face Bournemouth on Saturday.

