Manuel Neuer Believes 'Vulnerable' Liverpool 'Won't Be Delighted' With Drawing Bayern in UCL Last 16

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has insisted that Liverpool 'won't be delighted' with drawing the German side in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The current Premier League leaders will face Die Roten at Anfield in the first leg on February 19, with the return leg at the Allianz Arena set for March 13, in what will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides since the 2001 UEFA Super Cup final - a game that Liverpool won 3-2. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Despite being handed a difficult tie for the last 16, Neuer has backed the Bavarian club against Jurgen Klopp's side, who he's described as being potentially 'vulnerable' due to their attacking mindset. 

As quoted by the club's official website, Neuer said: "They’re having a very good season and we know they were in the Champions League final last year. 

"They certainly won’t be delighted with the draw, either. They can counter quickly and they’re dangerous in front of goal, but they’re also vulnerable, as we’ve seen, and they’ll be up against a good Bayern attack. It’ll be a great game both at Liverpool and also at home at the Allianz Arena."

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Bayern are currently third in the Bundesliga, nine points off current leaders Borussia Dortmund, following a difficult start to the campaign for new manager Niko Kovac. However Die Roten's boss, like Neuer, is confident that the German side will reach the quarter-finals.

Kovac added: "We can all look forward to such a great game. It’s the toughest draw we could’ve been given. Liverpool got to the final last year, they’re top of the Premier League and one of the favourites for the Champions League. 

"We’re FC Bayern München, though, and I’m sure Liverpool know they’ve got to come here to Munich for the second leg. The chances are 50-50. We’ll see what happens. I’m very confident we’ll get through."

