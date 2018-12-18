Report Claims Jose Mourinho Turned Down Opportunity to Snap Up a Number of Liverpool's Star Signings

Jose Mourinho turned down the opportunity to sign many of Liverpool's signings during his time in charge of Manchester United.

It has been revealed that the Manchester United hierarchy grew frustrated at Mourinho passing up chances to bring in players, who have since Mourinho's rejection, signed and flourished for their rivals, Liverpool.

It is not clear which players specifically did not meet Mourinho's criteria, however this was in a period of time of which Liverpool signed the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

It is reported by The Telegraph (via This Is Futbol) that Mourinho "Did not go for any of them" during his time in charge.

The current distance between United and their rivals Liverpool was clear to see during Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday.



Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United on Tuesday with the club currently sitting sixth in the Premier League and 11 points behind fourth placed Chelsea. Manchester United's poor recruitment was one of the many reasons why the club's fans grew frustrated with the Portuguese manager, with many of Mourinho's signings making little or no impact during their time at the club.

Manchester United has announced that Jose Mourinho has left the Club.



We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 18, 2018

During the summer transfer window, the club brought in midfielder Fred, from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk for £53m. The Brazilian has been recently dropped from United's starting XI. The Red Devils also signed Diogo Dalot, who played during Sunday's game, only to be substituted at half time.