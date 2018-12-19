Loris Karius Could Return to Liverpool With Besiktas Loan to Be Cut Short

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who is currently six months in to a two-year loan at Besiktas, continues to be the centre of much speculation in Turkey, with fresh claims that his time in Istanbul could soon be brought to a swift end.

Karius saw his place at Anfield taken when Liverpool spent a then world record £67m on Alisson in the summer. It followed two high profile mistakes in the Champions League final and a move to Turkey was seen as a way for the German to get his career back on track.

But it has been an up and down few months. It didn't take long for claims that Karius was to be sent back to Liverpool to emerge, yet he has also been praised.

Sport Witness notes that Turkish newspaper Star is alleging that Besiktas want to sign long serving Trabzonspor goalkeeper Onur Kivrak, who is expected to soon terminate his contract. The 30-year-old specifically has ties to current Besiktas coach Senol Gunes after they worked together at Trabzonspor and it is claimed that Gunes is seeking a reunion in Istanbul.

Sport Witness is clear to note the inconsistent reporting on Karius' future in the Turkish media and points out that it remains unclear whether it is even possible to terminate his loan early.

A separate report shared by Turkish Football that originated from Fotomac claims that Besiktas could be looking to ditch Karius over financial concerns. The wage bill has already been trimmed by the departure of ex-Real Madrid veteran Pepe, with Ryan Babel, Ricardo Quaresma and Adriano also earmarked as players who could be moved to cut costs.

However, Turkish Football highlights that Fotomac have made previous claims about Karius that did not come to fruition. Turkish Football also made contact with Besiktas and were apparently informed that the club and coach remain happy with Karius.

At this stage, the likelihood of Karius actually leaving Besiktas early appears small.