Watch: Arsenal Fan Throws Bottle, Tottenham's Dele Alli Points Out Score

Dele Alli wasn't having it.

By Kaelen Jones
December 19, 2018

Sometimes, actions speak louder than words.

Tottenham Hotspur was dominant during its 2–0 win over rival Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday. Winger Heung-Min Son opened scoring inside the 20th minute before midfielder Dele Alli added another goal in the 59th.

Arsenal's home supporters were likely unhappy as the game unfolded inside Emirates Stadium. During the 73rd minute, Alli was struck in the back of the head by a plastic bottle launched at him by an Arsenal fan.

Alli appeared to vocally confront the culprit from the field. But instead of retaliating, Alli raised up his hands to gesture "2–0" to reflect the scoreline.

It sent social media ablaze as Spurs pulled off a comfortable victory in the North London derby. Alli spoke with Sky Sports following the match and told a reporter that the incident "makes the goal a little bit sweeter."

Of course, this isn't the first time Alli has made waves for his hand gestures. His goal celebration became a viral internet challenge back in August. In 2017, he also earned a one-match ban from FIFA for raising a middle finger during an England national team match against Slovakia.

Spurs will next face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semifinals.

Soccer

