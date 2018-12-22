AC Milan 0-1 Fiorentina: Reports, Ratings & Reaction as Federico Chiesa's Winner Stuns Hosts

By 90Min
December 22, 2018

AC Milan missed the chance to move into the top four in Serie A after Federico Chiesa's second-half stunner at the San Siro sealed all three points for Fiorentina.

Despite dominating for large periods, Gennaro Gattuso's side were undone after Cheisa let fly a 25-yard strike beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma - to inflict a fourth defeat of the campaign on the Rossoneri.

The hosts' Hakan Calhanoglu twice come close in the first opening, dragging a shot wide of Alban Lafont's post, before highly rated youngster Nikola Milenkovic produced a goal-line clearance to deny the Turkish midfielder a first league goal this term.

Milan continued to dominate proceedings in the second-half, with both Suso and Gonzalo Higuain unable to beat the inspired Lafont - before Chiesa's wonder strike.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

In a desperate attempt to salvage a point, Gattuso's side piled forward with their best chance falling to defender Ricardo Rodriguez, but they succumbed to a damaging defeat - both to Milan and their feisty Italian manager's reign.

AC MILAN

Key Talking Point

After a disappointing fortnight that saw the Italian giants crash out of the Europa League, Gattuso knew only a win would reprieve some rest-bite from their problems on the field.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Despite their valiant attempt to break the deadlock, they failed to create any clear cut chances after Milenkovic's goal-line intervention. Diego Laxalt and and Patrick Cutrone were summoned from the bench on the hour mark, but neither would have the desired impact - leaving former Rossoneri man Gattuso under increasing pressure.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Donnarumma (6), Abate (6), Zapata (6), Romagnoli (6), Rodriguez (7), Calabria (6), Mauri (7), Calhanoglu (7), Suso (8*), Castillejo (6), Higuain (6).

Substitutes: Cutrone (5), Laxalt (5), Conti (N/A).

Star Man

So often the Rossoneri's most dangerous outlet this season, Suso was at the heart of their attacking intentions against a stubborn Viola outfit.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Bamboozling defenders, his near post strike was well saved by Lafont, before he created arguably Milan's best chance of the game. His pinpoint cross was met by Gonzalo Higuain, but the former Juventus striker could only look on as his shot was tipped around the post.

Worst Player

Despite forcing a good save from Lafont on the hour mark, Gonzalo Higuain was otherwise absent in a fruitless attacking display from the Argentinean.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Unable to add to his five league goals this season, the former Juventus man has now failed to score in his last six Serie A outings.

FIORENTINA

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Lafont (8), Milenkovic (7), Pezzella (7), Hugo (6), Biraghi (6), Benassi (6), Veretout (7), Fernandes (6), Mirallas (5), Chiesa (7), Simeone (6).

Substitutes: Pjaca (N/A), Gerson (6).

Looking Ahead

Aiming to bounce back immediately, Milan travel to Frosinone on Boxing Day before hosting SPAL before the Serie A winter break. 

Meanwhile, seventh place Fiorentina host Parma on Boxing Day, where they will look to build on this impressive, and slightly unexpected, victory.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)