Liverpool Consider Huge Bid to Beat Chelsea in Race for Napoli Star Lorenzo Insigne

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

Liverpool are monitoring Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne and are contemplating a huge offer to beat Chelsea to the Italian's signature.

The 27-year-old is widely considered to be one of the finest players in Serie A and is regularly linked with a move to the Premier League. A natural left winger, Insigne is also comfortable as a striker and could offer valuable versatility to any team challenging for the Premier League.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

News of Liverpool's interest in Insigne comes from The Daily Mirror, who claim that Insigne is inching ever closer to a move to Anfield.

He has been a key part of Napoli's side for several years and is still seen to be one of the team's most important players. In 22 appearances this season, Insigne has racked up ten goals and five assists and even netted the winning goal when Napoli hosted Liverpool in the Champions League in October.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

His impressive form has seen him linked with several European giants. Chelsea and Liverpool are both regularly touted as potential suitors for the winger, whilst Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reportedly been interested in the past. 

Napoli will certainly be in no rush to sell Insigne. He still has four years left on his contract, meaning any offer for Insigne would likely have to be a huge one.

Liverpool currently occupy first place in the Premier League table, and Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on signing Insigne to boost their chances of securing the league title. 

His favoured attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are heavily relied upon but, whilst Xherdan Shaqiri has been an excellent deputy, many feel the Reds still lack depth in attack.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

Insigne would be able to feature anywhere across a front three, but could also feature behind the striker in the 4-2-3-1 formation which Klopp has introduced in recent weeks.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)