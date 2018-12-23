Liverpool Consider Huge Bid to Beat Chelsea in Race for Napoli Star Lorenzo Insigne

Liverpool are monitoring Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne and are contemplating a huge offer to beat Chelsea to the Italian's signature.

The 27-year-old is widely considered to be one of the finest players in Serie A and is regularly linked with a move to the Premier League. A natural left winger, Insigne is also comfortable as a striker and could offer valuable versatility to any team challenging for the Premier League.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

News of Liverpool's interest in Insigne comes from The Daily Mirror, who claim that Insigne is inching ever closer to a move to Anfield.

He has been a key part of Napoli's side for several years and is still seen to be one of the team's most important players. In 22 appearances this season, Insigne has racked up ten goals and five assists and even netted the winning goal when Napoli hosted Liverpool in the Champions League in October.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

His impressive form has seen him linked with several European giants. Chelsea and Liverpool are both regularly touted as potential suitors for the winger, whilst Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reportedly been interested in the past.

Napoli will certainly be in no rush to sell Insigne. He still has four years left on his contract, meaning any offer for Insigne would likely have to be a huge one.

Liverpool currently occupy first place in the Premier League table, and Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on signing Insigne to boost their chances of securing the league title.

His favoured attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are heavily relied upon but, whilst Xherdan Shaqiri has been an excellent deputy, many feel the Reds still lack depth in attack.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

Insigne would be able to feature anywhere across a front three, but could also feature behind the striker in the 4-2-3-1 formation which Klopp has introduced in recent weeks.