Liverpool is set to host Newcastle United in a midweek Premier League bout on Wednesday, Dec. 26. Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

The Reds enter the Christmas period atop the league standings unbeaten. Liverpool has accrued 48 points through 18 matches played. The club has won each of its last seven league matches, including last week's 2–0 victory over Wolves.

Newcastle United comes into the matchup 15th in the league standings. Newcastle has recorded 17 points through 18 games. The club is most recently coming off a scoreless draw against Fulham.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

T.V. channel: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

