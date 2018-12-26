How to Watch Liverpool vs. Newcastle United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Liverpool face Newcastle United in an English Premier League match on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

By Kaelen Jones
December 26, 2018

Liverpool is set to host Newcastle United in a midweek Premier League bout on Wednesday, Dec. 26. Kickoff from Anfield in Liverpool is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

The Reds enter the Christmas period atop the league standings unbeaten. Liverpool has accrued 48 points through 18 matches played. The club has won each of its last seven league matches, including last week's 2–0 victory over Wolves.

Newcastle United comes into the matchup 15th in the league standings. Newcastle has recorded 17 points through 18 games. The club is most recently coming off a scoreless draw against Fulham.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

T.V. channel: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

