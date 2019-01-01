Robert Lewandowski Reveals Desire to End His Career With Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed he can envisage himself ending his career with the German champions.

The 30-year-old was inevitably linked with some of Europe's most established clubs last summer, but, since brushing off these rumours, he has offered his full commitment to Bayern.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

As reported on the Bundesliga's official website, Lewandowski is ready to commit the rest of his playing career to Die Bayern, and insists he is not seeking employment anywhere else.

"There's a very good chance I'll be here for a long time yet," Lewandowski told Sport Bild.

"I'm not thinking about going anywhere else. Since putting the rumours to rest, my heart has been 100 per cent with Bayern.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

"I fully identify with the club. I could definitely see myself ending my career at Bayern."

The 30-year-old, whose current contract runs until the summer of 2021, has netted 173 times since joining Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.

In addition, the Pole earned his third Torjägerkanone last season after scoring 29 Bundesliga goals and has already notched 22 times in all competitions this time round.

Despite securing six Bundesliga titles whilst with Dortmund and Bayern, Lewandowski has never won the Champions League and undoubtedly that will be his next target with the German champions.

However, they have the unenviable task of travelling to Anfield in the round of 16 in the competition, as Bayern go in search of their first European trophy since 2013.

It will be a fantastic battle🔥 Come on @FCBayern, we can do it! #UCLdraw — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) December 17, 2018

Following the bleak winter break, Lewandowski's side will also make a late push for the Bundesliga title. However, following a disappointing start domestically, Bayern currently find themselves six points adrift of pace-setters Borussia Dortmund and will have it all to do in 2019.