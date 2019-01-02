Borussia Dortmund Confirm Christian Pulisic Will Join Chelsea for £58m in the Summer

Chelsea have officially agreed the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic after the German club announced that a €64m (£58m) deal is in place for the United States international to move to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.





The 20-year-old American was due to be out of contract at Dortmund at the end of next season and a transfer appears to be in the best interest of all parties.

🤝 @cpulisic_10 wechselt im Sommer zum @ChelseaFC!



Der BVB hat sich mit dem FC Chelsea auf einen Transfer von Christian #Pulisic mit sofortiger Wirkung geeinigt, Chelsea wiederum leiht den 20-Jährigen bis zum Saisonende an den BVB aus.



Alle Infos 👉 https://t.co/HmGsGzfp7D pic.twitter.com/I6dM1NtiuA — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 2, 2019

"It was always Christian's dream to play in the Premier League," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told BVB.de as the arranged transfer was confirmed.

That certainly has to do with his American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract. In this context, we have decided to accept an extremely lucrative bid by Chelsea, given the low contract maturity," he added.

Zorc also remains in little doubt that Pulisic will continue to give his all for Dortmund in the remaining six months of his time with the club as they fight for the Bundesliga title.

"Christian Pulisic is a perfect character. I am sure that in the coming months he will do everything in his power to bring his high quality to the team and to achieve his sporting goals with his team-mates Borussia Dortmund," he said.