AC Milan Priced Out of Move for Sassuolo Midfielder Stefano Sensi Amid FFP Concerns

By 90Min
January 06, 2019

AC Milan have seen their approach for Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi swiftly rejected by the club, who view Sensi as a vital part of the team.

Milan have been heavily linked with several central midfielders since the opening of the January transfer window, with the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Alfred Duncan finding their names linked with a move to the San Siro, as manager Gennaro Gattuso looks to strengthen his squad.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

News of Milan's approach for Sensi comes from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who state that Sassuolo were quick to reject Milan's enquiry for the 23-year-old.

Manager Roberto de Zerbi sees Sensi as one of Sassulo's most important players and is not prepared to let the midfielder leave the club for cheap. An offer of €25m is thought to be enough to convince Sassuolo to part ways with Sensi, but Milan are unwilling to reach their demands as a result of their current Financial Fair Play struggles.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Milan are interested in bringing Sensi to the club on a loan deal until the end of the season, as they are currently unable to spend such a high fee. However, they are keen to negotiate a permanent deal for Sensi at the end of the campaign, but Sassuolo are not prepared to part with Sensi this early in the season.

He has impressed for Sassuolo in his 15 appearances this year and has even contributed one goal and two assists in Serie A. Milan view him as an alternative to Chelsea's Fabregas, who is expected to join Ligue 1's Monaco in the near future.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Milan currently sit fifth in the league table, 22 points behind league leaders Juventus. They are thought to be on the lookout for a midfielder who could offer some creativity following injuries to the likes of Giacomo Bonaventura and Andrea Bertolacci.

