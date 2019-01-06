Ernesto Valverde Admits His Long-Term Barcelona Future Depends on Trophy Success This Season

January 06, 2019

Ernesto Valverde has admitted that his future as Barcelona manager depends on whether he can guide the Catalan giants to winning trophies.

The Spaniard is set to decide his future at the end of the season and Valverde has admitted that he is open to extending his stay at the Camp Nou beyond the current campaign. The 54-year-old led Barcelona to a league and cup double last season.

However, in an interview with the club’s official TV channel, as quoted by Marca, Valverde said: “I have a contract with the club which has two years plus an option and at the end of the season we have to decide whether I continue or not.

“We will postpone that decision for further down the line, depending on how the season goes.

“We are not yet halfway through the season but if things go well I’d be happy to stay, although it’s not only my decision.”

Despite enjoying great success on the domestic front during his debut campaign in charge last season, whilst also leading Barca to a three-point lead at the top of the La Liga table this term, Valverde is yet to win a unanimous vote of support from all around the club.

The Spaniard came in for heavy criticism as his side were eliminated from the Champions League at the quarter finals last term, after suffering a stunning defeat to Roma in which Barcelona surrendered a 4-1 lead from the first leg.

“We all know how management works,” Valverde added. “If you don’t win things, as has happened before, people start to call for your head. But I feel good here, as I have since the start.”

Barcelona resume their La Liga campaign away to Getafe on Sunday, with the Catalan giants looking to solidify their position at the top of the table ahead of Atletico Madrid. Defending their domestic crown will surely be a minimum requirement for Barca in terms of Valverde’s future.

