PSG and U.S. men's national team winger Tim Weah will spend the rest of the season on loan at Celtic, the Scottish club confirmed on Monday.

Weah, who will turn 19 in February, had hinted at a winter loan for months and has had it come to fruition, with playing time hard to come by on an otherwise loaded PSG squad. He'll join Celtic during its winter training camp in Dubai, where he'll look to make an instant impact on manager Brendan Rodgers.

“Timothy’s a young talent who is full international player. He has a long career ahead of him but he has those natural attributes in terms of his pace and technique," Rodgers said in a club statement. "He’s hungry too. He’s been in the PSG squad and featured for them in preseason. With the quality of players they have, it’s difficult for him to get in and get any game time. They wanted him to go out on loan and saw Celtic as a great possibility. He has really good qualities technically, and tactically is always improving his game. Physically he’s very good, very fast and is a strong player. He’ll add competition to the squad.”

Prior to the loan, Weah signed an extention with PSG through 2021, and the French club made it clear that there is no option for Celtic to buy when the six-month loan expires.

Celtic, which has won seven straight domestic titles, currently leads the Scottish Premiership on goal differential, tied on points with longtime rival Rangers. Celtic is also alive in the UEFA Europa League and will face off against Valencia in one of the the round of 32's most anticipated matchups.

Playing behind the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Weah has appeared in just two Ligue 1 matches this season, scoring one goal. He also scored in the Trophee des Champions against Monaco in August.