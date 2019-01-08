Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Delivers Hilarious Stadium Jibe to Manchester City Fan on Twitter

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has delivered a hilarious riposte to a taunting Manchester City fan on social media, following the Reds' FA Cup exit on Monday night.

Liverpool lost their third round clash with Wolves at Molineux 2-1, with goals from Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves either side of a Divock Origi equaliser enough to ensure the Wanderers of a fourth round tie, and Jurgen Klopp's men a domestic cup-free calendar for the rest of the season.

I have no problem with the @LFC selection from JK & would rather we had won but, we have the best chance we’ve had in years of winning the PL & it may be yrs before we’re in this position again. The big chance we have is not the 4 point lead but MC/THFC playing a lot more games — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 7, 2019

The German fielded a weaker team against the Premier League outfit, prompting many arguments across social media on whether it was right to rest his players for league action or challenge on all fronts.

And, after the game, Carragher weighed in on the debate, tweeting: "I have no problem with the @LFC [Liverpool] selection from JK [Jurgen Klopp] & would rather we had won but, we have the best chance we’ve had in years of winning the PL & it may be yrs before we’re in this position again.

"The big chance we have is not the 4 point lead but MC/THFC playing a lot more games."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

As is the want of the medium, this prompted a variety of supporting and dissenting statements, one of which came in the form of: "Small club mentality. Embarrasing (sic)!"

Presumably calling Jurgen Klopp's refusal to challenge across all fronts embarrassing, the fan in question was attempting to rile the centre back turned pundit. But, the 40-year-old came back with a quip of his own, snorting: "You can't fill your Stadium!"

You can’t fill your Staduim! https://t.co/SFkObNct7h — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 7, 2019

Classic Carragher.

With the EFL and FA Cups both dispensed with at the earliest stage possible, the Merseysiders will now concentrate solely on the league and their European fare. They will face Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League across two legs in February and March.

