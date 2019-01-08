London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea look to take a step closer toward winning a trophy when they meet in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham will be looking to oust another local foe after beating Arsenal in the quarterfinals, while Chelsea beat fellow Premier League side Bournemouth in the final eight to advance to the semis. The second leg will take place Jan. 21 at Stamford Bridge.

The winner of their series will face the winner of Manchester City and League One side Burton Albion in the final on Feb. 24.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.