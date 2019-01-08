How to Watch Tottenham vs. Chelsea: League Cup Live Stream, Time

How to watch the first leg of the League Cup semifinals between Tottenham and Chelsea on January 8.

By Avi Creditor
January 08, 2019

London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea look to take a step closer toward winning a trophy when they meet in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham will be looking to oust another local foe after beating Arsenal in the quarterfinals, while Chelsea beat fellow Premier League side Bournemouth in the final eight to advance to the semis. The second leg will take place Jan. 21 at Stamford Bridge.

The winner of their series will face the winner of Manchester City and League One side Burton Albion in the final on Feb. 24.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

