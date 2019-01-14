Arsenal Star Henrikh Mkhitaryan Posts Positive Injury Update on Fractured Metatarsal

By 90Min
January 14, 2019

Good news Arsenal fans! Henrikh Mkhitaryan has posted a new fitness update on social media, teasing that he’s ‘coming back soon’ as he steps up his injury rehabilitation.

The Armenian suffered a metatarsal fracture back in December and consequently missed the bulk of the festive period fixtures. His injury may have taken him into the new year but it does look as though Mkhitaryan's return is not too far away.

The attacking midfielder posted a video on Twitter of him running on an anti-gravity treadmill to let the fans know they can expect to see him back some time soon.

Going from Arsenal's original prognosis, Mkhitaryan is expected to recover from injury next month - when the club's medical staff have him down to rejoin full training.

In his absence, Unai Emery has struggled to find options in the wide areas. The club have also lost their form in recent weeks following a few disappointing defeats. This has led to the Gunners' loan pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, in the hope that he can add more creativity to the side.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Despite the former Manchester United player yet to really convince this season, his four goals make him Arsenal’s fourth top scorer this campaign - only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Danny Welbeck have scored more.


With three assists also to his name, Mkhitaryan has proven himself to be a decent option and able to contribute when fit and playing. 


His return to the first team will be a welcome sight with Arsenal's push for Champions League suffering after a few disappointing results; none less so than the 1-0 loss to West Ham.

