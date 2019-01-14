Barcelona 'Hope' to Sign PSG Midfielder Adrien Rabiot in Coming Days But Wary of Griezmann Repeat

Barcelona are reportedly hopeful of signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the coming days, but remain wary of missing out as in the case of Antoine Griezmann last summer.

During the World Cup, after a prolonged period of intense scrutiny and rumours, Atletico Madrid star Griezmann stayed put at the Wanda Metropolitano, turning down an expected move to the Catalan giants.



Marca now report that the optimism Barcelona had over Rabiot's signing has slowly diminished, and has now turned to 'constant worry'.

Rabiot has previously indicated his desire to move to the Camp Nou, but with no deal finalised as of yet, Ernesto Valverde's sign are decidedly cautious.

The report adds however, that La Blaugrana are expected to step up their pursuit of the 23-year-old in the coming days, with Rabiot not travelling with the PSG squad that flew to Qatar.

Adrien Rabiot: Of those aged 23-and-under, only Jason Denayer (93.6%) has a better pass success rate than Rabiot (93.1%) in Ligue 1 this season



The France international's current deal with the Ligue 1 giants comes to an end in the summer, and is expected to cost Barcelona €10m-a-year in wages.

According to Paris United , the French side are intent on selling Rabiot this month, and value him at €15m.

After being handed his first-team debut with the Paris side under Carlo Ancelotti in 2012, Rabiot has gone on to make 227 appearances for the club, scoring 24 times.



The midfielder has won numerous domestic titles in his time in France, with four Ligue 1 triumphs and a further 13 cup wins