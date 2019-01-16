Man Utd Set to Scout PSV Winger Steven Bergwijn Ahead of Rumoured January Approach

Manchester United will reportedly have scouts watching PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn in action this coming Sunday, with the club alleged to be considering a £25m January swoop for the emerging Netherlands international.

United have one of the most exciting attacking group of players in the Premier League, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata the envy of most clubs. But the squad continues to lack any real natural width at the top end of the pitch.

Interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played with the likes of Ryan Giggs and David Beckham during his Old Trafford career and wingers have always been part of the traditional 'United way'.

According to The Sun, United will have eyes in the crowd when Eredisivie leaders PSV play their first game of 2019 against bottom half club Emmen this weekend after the Dutch winter break.

This not the first time that the 21-year-old, who has managed 16 combined goals and assists in 16 league matches this season, has been linked with United and there is even speculation of a potential £25m approach coming before the end of the current transfer window.

Last month, the player provided the assists in PSV's 1-1 Champions League draw with Inter on matchday six that derailed the Italian club's hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Having made his first team debut in 2014, Bergwijn became more involved with the senior side in 2016/17 and established himself as a regular starter last season.

Bergwijn, who is predominantly a left winger but can play on the right and has even operated centrally, is part of a bright new generation of Dutch talent. He made his senior international debut, as a starter no less, in the 3-0 UEFA Nations League win over Germany in October.

United fans will no doubt be reminded of the club's £25m pursuit of Memphis Depay, also bought from PSV. Should there be any truth to this rumour and Bergwin does end up making his way to Old Trafford, the hope will be that applies himself better than Memphis did.