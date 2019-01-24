Atletico Madrid vs Getafe Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Atletico Madrid face Getafe in La Liga at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday with both sides enjoying impressive campaigns so far this season.

Los Rojiblancos have lost just once in the league this campaign and can move within two points of current leaders Barcelona with a victory at the weekend. Following a comfortable 3-0 win against relegation-threatened Huesca, manager Diego Simeone will be hoping that his side can extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 games.

ANDER GILLENEA/GettyImages

Getafe are currently sixth in La Liga and are firmly in the running for a Europa League place this season.

Tuesday's 1-0 victory against Valencia in the Copa del Rey was their fourth triumph in their last five outings and the El Geta will be brimming with confidence after hammering fifth-placed Alaves 4-0 last week.

A win at Atletico could see Getafe move as high as fourth in La Liga standings as their brilliant campaign under manager Jose Bordales shows no signs of slowing down.

With the result of Saturday's game sure to have a significant impact on the outcome of both team's seasons, it promises to be an absorbing affair at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Where to Watch







When Is Kick Off? Saturday 26th January What Time is Kick Off? 15:15 (BST) Where Is it Being Played? Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

Referee? Ignacio Iglesias

Team News



Atletico are expected to be without a host of players as an injury crisis at the club has limited the options that boss Simeone has to choose from for Saturday's game.

Forwards Diego Costa and Nikola Kalinic are both a doubt for the clash against Getafe, while wingers Gelson Martins and Vitolo may also miss out due to injury.

📋 | INJURY UPDATE@Koke6 suffers grade I muscle injury to the right thigh. He is pending clinical evolution.

➡ https://t.co/9m7jt1xaEj — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 22, 2019

Midfielders Saul Niguez and Koke are both currently sidelined whilst full-back Filipe Luis is continuing his rehabilitation from a muscular issue that he picked up in Los Rojblancos' 3-2 victory against Real Valladolid in December.

Teenager Borja Garces could be in line for his first start for the club whilst veteran defender Juanfran will also be pushing for a place in the starting XI.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Getafe will make the short trip across Madrid to face Atletico without midfielder Gaku Shibasaki who is currently away on international duty with Japan at the Asia Cup.

Long-term absentees Amath Ndiaye and Markel Bergara are both unlikely to feature for the El Geta again this season yet Samu Saiz, who is on loan from Leeds United, could be in line to make his fourth La Liga appearance since joining in January.

Predicted Lineups

Atletico Madrid Oblak; Hernandez, Godin, Gimenez, Arias; Correa, Rodri, Partey, Lemar;

Griezmann, Garces. Getafe Soria; Cabrera, Bruno, Djene, Suarez; Antunes, Cristoforo, Maksimovic,

Portillo; Mata, Molina.



Head to Head Record

Atletico and Getafe have played each other on 27 occasions in Spain's top division with Los Rojiblancos winning 17 games and losing on just four occasions to their city rivals.

When the two sides met earlier on in the season, a brace from Thomas Lemar ensure that Simeone's side prevailed in a game that also saw Getafe winger Ivan Alejo sent off in the second half.

El Geta boss Bordales will be hoping to stop his side from losing their tenth game on the spin against Atletico who have dominated this fixture in recent years.

Recent Form



Unbeaten in La Liga since September, Atletico have won four of their last five games in La Liga as they continue to put the pressure on Barcelona who currently lead the standings.

Back to back victories over Levante and Huesca have seen Los Rojiblancos consolidate second position in the league as they have moved five points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid and eight points clear of Sevilla.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Getafe have been in rampant form in recent weeks, winning four of their last five games in all competitions as they look to close in on the Champions League places towards the end of the season.

Last week's 4-0 hammering of fifth-placed Alaves sent out a signal intent to the rest of La Liga that Bordales' side are more than capable of competing at the highest level in Spain.

Here is how each team has performed in their last five league matches:

Atletico Madrid Getafe CF SD Huesca 0-3 Atletico Madrid (19/01) Getafe 4-0 Alaves (18/01) Atletico Madrid 1-0 Levante (13/01) Villarreal 1-2 Getafe (12/01) Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid (06/01) Getafe 1-2 Barcelona (06/01) Atletico Madrid 1-0 Espanyol (22/12) Girona 1-1 Getafe (21/12) Real Valladolid 2-3 Atletico Madrid (15/12) Getafe 1-0 Real Sociedad (15/12)

Prediction



With both sides experiencing a rich vein of form in recent weeks, Saturday's game at the Wanda Metropolitano could prove to be vital.

Despite his squad being severely depleted by injuries, Simeone will be confident that his side will be able to rely on their brilliant defensive capabilities at the weekend having conceded just 13 goals this season.

Getafe also boast a solid defensive record, letting in just three more goals than their notorious city rivals this season, indicating that the weekend's game may well be a tight affair.

With a brilliant recent record in recent years in this fixture, Atletico should just edge it and take all three points at home, keeping their hopes for a first league title since 2014 alive.





Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Getafe

