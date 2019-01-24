Real Madrid hosts Girona in the first leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Thursday, Jan. 24. Kickoff from Estadio Santiago Bernabéu is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid, which got by Leganes to advance to the final eight, enters the matchup third in the La Liga standings. Los Galáticos are coming off a recent 2–0 win over Sevilla in the league last weekend.

Girona comes into the fixture 12th in the La Liga table. The club has gone winless across all competitions since Dec. 5–a span of eight matches. Girona reached the Copa del Rey quarterfinal after drawing Altético Madrid 1–1 in the first leg, then 3–3 in the second, advancing via away goals after the aggregate draw.

Here's how to watch Thursday's matchup:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

T.V. channel: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

