How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Girona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Real Madrid play Girona in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Thursday, Jan. 24.

By Kaelen Jones
January 24, 2019

Real Madrid hosts Girona in the first leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Thursday, Jan. 24. Kickoff from Estadio Santiago Bernabéu is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid, which got by Leganes to advance to the final eight, enters the matchup third in the La Liga standings. Los Galáticos are coming off a recent 2–0 win over Sevilla in the league last weekend.

Girona comes into the fixture 12th in the La Liga table. The club has gone winless across all competitions since Dec. 5–a span of eight matches. Girona reached the Copa del Rey quarterfinal after drawing Altético Madrid 1–1 in the first leg, then 3–3 in the second, advancing via away goals after the aggregate draw.

Here's how to watch Thursday's matchup:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

T.V. channel: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message