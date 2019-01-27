WATCH: Messi Scores Beautiful Chip as Barcelona Beats Girona

Lionel Messi had little trouble putting this ball in the back of the net as Barcelona won 2-0 against Girona.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 27, 2019

Lionel Messi has impeccable touch.

In Sunday's match between F.C. Barcelona and Girona, Messi supplied the clinching score on a chip over the head of keeper Yassine Bounou in the 68th minute.

Jordi Alba took control of a through-ball, sending a low cross just in front of the box for Messi, who gained control of the ball before lifting it with his left foot past Bounou for Barcelona's second goal of the match.

The score came about 17 minutes after Girona had defender Bernardo Espinosa sent off for picking up two yellow cards in the match. His first card came for a collision with Messi and the second was for clipping Luis Suarez's heels.

Barcelona went on to win the game 2-0 to move to 15-2-4 in La Liga, where it maintains first in the table with 49 points.

