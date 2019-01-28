The January transfer window picked up steam last week, and the rumor mill is buzzing at full speed entering the final week before the window shuts for good until the summer.

The futures of Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain (Chelsea), Mario Balotelli (Marseille), Krzysztof Piatek (AC Milan) and Kevin-Prince Boateng (Barcelona) were sorted in the last week, adding life to a transfer season that had been light on major moves. Those stars joined Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Diego Lainez (Real Betis), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) and Cesc Fabregas (Monaco) among the big names or top rising talents to secure transfers this winter.

There's still time for more to join them, of course, with the deadline across Europe's top leagues set for Thursday, Jan. 31. Here's the latest buzz on who else may be making moves between now and then.

- Alvaro Morata has secured his move to Atletico Madrid, which became imminent once Chelsea secured the loan signing of Higuain. He passed his physical on Sunday and said he "is looking forward to" his return to Spain. The move will be an 18-month loan deal, covering the remainder of this season and all of next season. His future at Chelsea is all but nonexistent. (Atletico Madrid)

- Ivan Perisic has submitted a transfer request to Inter Milan, with the Croatian star looking for a new opportunity. Inter's sporting director confirmed the request but claims there have been no offers for him despite reports that Arsenal attempted to sign him on loan with a €40 million option to buy. (The Guardian)

- Inter is reportedly trying to land Mesut Ozil on loan from Arsenal–with a demand that the London side pay half of Ozil's exorbitant wages. Perhaps there's a makeweight move to be made with Ozil going one way and Perisic going the other. Inter has already taken in one Premier League player, signing Portuguese defender Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton. (Mirror | Inter Milan)

- Callum Hudson-Odoi has his heart set on a move to Bayern Munich and has submitted a transfer request after multiple bids from the German powerhouse. He scored in Chelsea's FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend but admits he "doesn't know" if he'll ever play for Chelsea again. (Sky Sports)

- Sebastian Giovinco is reportedly the subject of offers from the Middle East, and his disappearance from Toronto FC training added fuel to the fire, but his absence is reportedly injury-related and the club has no intentions of selling the former MLS MVP before the 2019 season begins in March. (TSN)

- Miguel Almiron figured to be closer to an exit from Atlanta United after the signing of Pity Martinez, as the MLS Cup champions have one more Designated Player on their roster than is currently allowed per league rules. Almiron's agent is reportedly shopping the player around Italian clubs after top suitor Newcastle refused to meet Atlanta's financial demands. Tottenham is also said to be another potential destination, given Atlanta club president Darren Eales' time spent there and the fact that the club is in the midst of an injury crisis and was knocked out of both the League Cup and FA Cup in a matter of days, increasing the urgency surrounding the team. (Chronicle)

- PSG has reportedly submitted a £21.5 million offer for Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who is said to want an exit from Goodison Park. He could join Leandro Paredes in a midfield makeover at the Parc des Princes, with the Zenit St. Petersburg star the subject of a £35 million offer that the clubs have reportedly agreed upon. (Sky Sports)

- Gueye and Paredes could help make up for the loss of Adrien Rabiot, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has been frozen out of PSG's first team amid an acrimonious situation in Paris. Rabiot reportedly has his eye on Liverpool and rejected a transfer to Tottenham. (L'Equipe)

- Liverpool, meanwhile, reportedly has its sights on another midfield target: Brescia rising star Sandro Tonali. The 18-year-old Italian will reportedly fetch a €35 million fee and is the target of Italy's top clubs. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- After selling Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund, Man City is prepared to sell another youngster to the Bundesliga, with 18-year-old Welshman Rabbi Matondo reportedly on his way to Schalke in a deal worth €13 million. (The Telegraph)

- With Monaco flailing, the vultures are circling, and Leicester City is reportedly making a play for Youri Tielemans. The 21-year-old Belgian midfielder is reportedly the subject of transfer talks in the £20 million range, and with Adrien Silva reportedly wanting an exit, there could be space opening up for him. (Sky Sports)

- After watching Pepe terminate his contract with Besiktas and go back home to Portugal with Porto, veteran Ricardo Quaresma could be set to do the same. (Record)