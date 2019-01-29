Arsenal hosts Cardiff City in a midweek Premier League clash set for Tuesday, Jan. 29. Kickoff from Emirates Stadium in London is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Arsenal (13–5–5) enters the contest fifth in the league standings with 44 points claimed through 23 matches. The Gunners earned a massive victory by defeating Chelsea, pulling within three points of their rivals for fourth place in the table. However, most recently, Arsenal suffered a 3–1 loss to Manchester United, knocking the club out of the FA Cup in the fourth round.

Cardiff City (5–14–4) comes into the match in the relegation zone, sitting 18th place in the league standings, and the club is playing with a heavy heart after recent record signing Emiliano Sala went missing after the plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson disappeared off radar.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

T.V. channel: None in U.S.

Live stream: You can stream the match on NBC Sports Gold.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.